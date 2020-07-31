China has returned to its old playbook of building and exporting its way out of the coronavirus crisis. Photo: ReutersChina has returned to its old playbook of building and exporting its way out of the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Reuters
China has returned to its old playbook of building and exporting its way out of the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Reuters
China taps old growth model to boost recovery, as US and European economies flounder

  • China’s recovery has been based on its old model of construction, investment and low-end exports, but analysts say this approach does not have a long shelf life
  • US and Europe lag China in rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic, with experts pointing to Beijing’s unencumbered ability to pull levers of the economy
Finbarr BerminghamAmanda Lee
Finbarr Bermingham and Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 31 Jul, 2020

