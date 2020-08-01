Tens of thousands of foreign workers in Singapore have been put under quarantine amid the pandemic, and returning to their home countries – including China – is simply not an option. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: China’s stranded migrant workers desperate to return home as savings dry up
- With no income, no job and little hope of returning home, some overseas Chinese workers feel like they are languishing in prison
- A lack of international flights, much less affordable ones, leave China’s migrant workers competing for airline seats with tourists, pregnant women and children
