US dollars accounted for 58 per cent of China’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of 2015. Photo: Reuters
China clung to US dollars in 2015 as its stock market crashed and capital flowed out, SAFE figures show
- Despite the financial carnage, the US dollar accounted for 58 per cent of China’s forex reserves throughout the year, agency says in its annual report
- Risk prevention the top priority in management of forex reserves in 2020, it says
Topic | China economy
