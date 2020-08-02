US dollars accounted for 58 per cent of China’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of 2015. Photo: ReutersUS dollars accounted for 58 per cent of China’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of 2015. Photo: Reuters
China clung to US dollars in 2015 as its stock market crashed and capital flowed out, SAFE figures show

  • Despite the financial carnage, the US dollar accounted for 58 per cent of China’s forex reserves throughout the year, agency says in its annual report
  • Risk prevention the top priority in management of forex reserves in 2020, it says
Zhou Xin
Updated: 12:59pm, 2 Aug, 2020

