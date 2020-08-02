Chinese firm ByteDance could be forced to let TikTok separate from the parent company. Photo: Reuters
TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance ‘prefers independent spin-off over Microsoft sale’ as Donald Trump threatens ban
- A source briefed on the discussions says management is reluctant to sell to US tech giant but is open to setting up a separate entity
- US President has said he wants to stop the video-sharing app, which is facing growing security and privacy concerns
Topic | TikTok
Chinese firm ByteDance could be forced to let TikTok separate from the parent company. Photo: Reuters