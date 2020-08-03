The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released on Monday, rose to 52.8 last month from 51.2 in June. Photo: XinhuaThe Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released on Monday, rose to 52.8 last month from 51.2 in June. Photo: Xinhua
China’s small factory activity strengthened in July to highest level since January 2011

  • Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.8 in July from 51.2 in June, with a reading above 50 signifying growth
  • The survey followed official PMI data released on Friday which showed a positive outlook for larger Chinese manufacturers
Andrew Mullen
Updated: 10:35am, 3 Aug, 2020

