The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released on Monday, rose to 52.8 last month from 51.2 in June. Photo: Xinhua
China’s small factory activity strengthened in July to highest level since January 2011
- Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 52.8 in July from 51.2 in June, with a reading above 50 signifying growth
- The survey followed official PMI data released on Friday which showed a positive outlook for larger Chinese manufacturers
