China’s economy is turning inward, but will weak domestic demand undermine Xi Jinping’s vision?

  • China is shifting its economic strategy to focus more on its huge domestic market as the international environment becomes more challenging
  • But analysts say China has a long way to go to boost weak consumer spending and cut its reliance on exports and state-led investment
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:32pm, 4 Aug, 2020

