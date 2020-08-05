The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, fell to 54.1 in July from 58.4 in June. Photo: ReutersThe Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, fell to 54.1 in July from 58.4 in June. Photo: Reuters
China’s services sector expanded at slower pace in July, weighed down by falling export orders and job losses

  • The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, fell to 54.1 in July from 58.4 in June
  • Growth rates of new business and activity remained strong, while sentiment for the upcoming 12 months was the highest recorded since March 2015
Andrew Mullen
Updated: 10:29am, 5 Aug, 2020

