The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, fell to 54.1 in July from 58.4 in June. Photo: Reuters
China’s services sector expanded at slower pace in July, weighed down by falling export orders and job losses
The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI), which focuses on smaller, private firms, fell to 54.1 in July from 58.4 in June
- Growth rates of new business and activity remained strong, while sentiment for the upcoming 12 months was the highest recorded since March 2015
