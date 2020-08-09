China’s State Council first outlined the plan for the social credit system in 2014 covering individuals, businesses, social interactions and judicial administration, with the system expected to be rolled out by the end of 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
What is China’s social credit system and why is it controversial?
- China’s social credit system is a set of databases and initiatives that monitor and assess the trustworthiness of individuals, companies and government entities
- A good rating could offer priority health care or deposit-free renting of public housing, while a negative rating could see individuals banned from flights and trains
Topic | China's social credit system
