China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange has waived interbank transaction fees for a basket of 12 currencies, not including those of countries with whom China has tenuous relations. Photo: AP
China omits US dollar from forex trading fee waivers in bid to bolster yuan
- China’s exchange regulator says waiving of transaction fees supports the national belt and road strategy, but Chinese banks still mainly use the US dollar in cross-border deals
- The euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Hong Kong dollar and Australian dollar are also not exempt from trading fees
Topic | China economy
