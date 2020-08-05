China increased purchases of key US farm goods in June and early-July, but it remains far behind on its phase one deal buying commitments. Photo: Bloomberg
China to feel the pressure as negotiators prepare for trade deal temperature check, Beijing adviser says
- As top negotiators prepare to discuss progress on implementation of the phase one trade deal, China is lagging on purchasing commitments
- Trade viewed as the only open channel of communication between the superpowers, with China making some progress on structural issues
Topic | US-China trade war
