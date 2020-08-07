After the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, some American firms in China are worried about their future. Photo: Simon Song
Economy /  China Economy

After Chengdu, ‘nobody knows what is next’, say US firms in geopolitical crosshairs

  • After the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, American companies in the region began worrying about what comes next
  • No exodus of US firms from China, but ‘new cold war footing’ and dissolution of constructive ties has left businesses on tenterhooks
Topic |   US-China relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 7:25pm, 7 Aug, 2020

