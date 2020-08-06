China’s digital currency would be a competitor to existing payment services including Alipay and WeChat Pay, which have so far dominated mobile payments in China. Photo: Simon Song
China’s digital currency edges closer with large-scale test by four state-owned banks
- Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China are working with the People’s Bank of China
- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has already entered into a ‘strategic partnership’ with the central bank over the sovereign digital currency plan
Topic | China digital currency
China’s digital currency would be a competitor to existing payment services including Alipay and WeChat Pay, which have so far dominated mobile payments in China. Photo: Simon Song