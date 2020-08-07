China’s exports grew by 7.2 per cent in July from a year earlier, while imports contracted by 1.4 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s exports show surprising surge in July, as strong trade recovery from coronavirus continued

  • China’s exports surged 7.2 per cent in July, with shipments well ahead of analysts’ expectations
  • Imports contracted 1.4 per cent in July on a year earlier, feeding into fears over a lopsided economic recovery in China
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr BerminghamOrange Wang
Finbarr Bermingham and Orange Wang

Updated: 12:09pm, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s exports grew by 7.2 per cent in July from a year earlier, while imports contracted by 1.4 per cent. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE