US apparel imports from China, by value, dropped from almost 30 per cent in 2019 to 20 per cent in the first half of 2020, now on par with Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
China no longer top clothes exporter to US as Vietnam gains market share
- The coronavirus, as well as the US-China trade war, boosted Vietnam’s apparel exports to the US, while China’s market share dropped
- Chinese exporters slashed prices to try to maintain market share amid weaker foreign demand
Topic | China economy
