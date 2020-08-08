A John Deere cotton harvester moves through a field in Dolatbag, a town in China’s cotton-rich Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Local field workers have said fewer people are needed to harvest the resource as more machines take over. Photo: Xinhua
US farm brand John Deere at forefront of surging cotton machinery sales to Xinjiang, as human rights sanctions loom
- Sales of hi-tech US cotton-harvesting machinery to be used in Xinjiang rose by more than 4,000 per cent in April, from a year earlier, a Post investigation shows
- John Deere has a heavy presence in the western Chinese region, where dominant entities face US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses
Topic | Human rights in China
