A man works in the wheat field in Yanzhuang village, Anyang city, in central China’s Henan province. The nation’s agriculture minister, Han Changfu, wrote in an opinion piece published on Friday in People’s Daily that China is “confident and capable of ensuring food security”. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: there’s no crisis, but supply risks are growing as farmers hoard grains
- Industry insiders say the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in farmers holding about 20 to 30 per cent more grain in reserve in their home warehouses
- National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration does not comment on reason for the decline in grain purchases in Henan, but says China’s purchasing of the summer harvest is on track
Topic | Food and agriculture
A man works in the wheat field in Yanzhuang village, Anyang city, in central China’s Henan province. The nation’s agriculture minister, Han Changfu, wrote in an opinion piece published on Friday in People’s Daily that China is “confident and capable of ensuring food security”. Photo: Xinhua