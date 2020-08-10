Sources say Chinese firm ByteDance is set to step up its fight against US President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban its TikTok app in the US. Photo: AP
TikTok: ByteDance to step up legal, PR fight in Trump’s war against Chinese-owned app, sources say
- The Chinese owners of TikTok plan to step up opposition to a ban on US operations, as criticism grows at home the firm is kowtowing to American demands
- Negotiations with Microsoft and social media giant Twitter for a forced sale are unlikely to succeed, says a source briefed on the matter
