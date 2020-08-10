Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (left) and US President Donald Trump hold up signed copies of the phase one trade deal between their countries in January. Liu is expected to hold a video conference this week with the US side to discuss the deal. Photo: DPA
US-China trade war: Beijing will honour phase one deal by opening financial sector wider, its central bank chief says
- Vice-Premier Liu He is expected to hold a video conference this week with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss the trade deal
- Central bank governor Yi Gang says Wall Street’s trading houses will be allowed to have exclusively owned brokerage operations in China
Topic | China trade
