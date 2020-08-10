The price of pork in China has more than doubled in the first seven months of the year from the same period in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Chinese consumers grapple with ‘flying pigs and rocketing eggs’ as supply disruptions send food inflation soaring

  • China’s consumer inflation accelerated by 2.7 per cent last month from 2.5 per cent in June, due mainly to rising food prices
  • Supply-side problems have sent pork and egg prices surging this year, with many Chinese consumers starting to feel the pinch
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng
Updated: 9:26am, 11 Aug, 2020

