Hong Kong companies will be subjected to the same trade war tariffs levied on mainland exporters, as the United States says “Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous to justify differential treatment in relation to China”. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong goods to be labelled ‘Made in China’ for export to the US, opening door to trade war tariffs
- Draft notice on US government register says Hong Kong goods for export to US must be relabelled ‘Made in China’
- This means goods made in Hong Kong will be subject to trade war tariffs previously levied only on mainland Chinese companies
