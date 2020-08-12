China should increase free trade talks with Japan and South Korea, move forward with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and investment treaty talks with Europe and Britain, while also starting negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Photo: AP
China’s new economic strategy to rely on domestic market is not a closed-door policy, Beijing advisers say
- President Xi Jinping announced a move to reduce reliance on exports and state-led investment, and instead focus on China’s huge domestic market
- It is widely perceived as Beijing’s inward-looking response to a hostile outside world, but actually involves attracting investment and signing trade deals
Topic | China economy
China should increase free trade talks with Japan and South Korea, move forward with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and investment treaty talks with Europe and Britain, while also starting negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Photo: AP