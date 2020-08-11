US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, centre, is set to meet with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to discuss the phase one deal. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says phase one deal with China ‘means very little’, piling pressure on Beijing ahead of review

  • Donald Trump has played down the importance of the phase one trade deal ahead of a review between top US and Chinese officials
  • China enters the talks lagging far behind the pace required to meet purchasing commitments agreed to under the deal
Topic |   China economy
Karen YeungReuters
Updated: 7:45pm, 11 Aug, 2020

