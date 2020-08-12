The World Trade Organisation predicted in June that the value of global trade would shrink by between 13 per cent and 32 per cent this year. Photo: AP
China’s exports to show ‘remarkable’ rise despite coronavirus and US decoupling threat, customs chief says
- General Administration of Customs Minister Ni Yuefeng says China’s global exports rose by 0.1 percentage points in the first four months of 2020
- China was the first major economy to see its production largely recover from the coronavirus, with a growth rate of 3.2 per cent in the second quarter
Topic | China economy
