China wants to boost transport of bulk cargo by railway to cut air pollution. Photo: Xinhua
China’s plan to boost railway freight falls behind target, knocking air pollution battle off track
- China’s plan to shift the transport of bulk cargo from dirty, diesel-burning trucks to cleaner electric-powered railcars is falling behind target
- The country’s state-run railway system is plagued by inefficiency, a lack of coordination and a mismatch in market needs, an expert says
Topic | China economy
China wants to boost transport of bulk cargo by railway to cut air pollution. Photo: Xinhua