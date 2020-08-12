Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh was one of the first people to officially declare his candidacy to replace Roberto Azevedo as director general of the World Trade Organisation. Photo: Reuters
US, China urged by WTO hopeful to avoid ‘old traps of cold war and rivalry’
- Hamid Mamdouh, Egypt’s nominee to lead the World Trade Organisation, says state business ‘subsidies run against the basic grain of the system’
- ‘There has always been the perception that you need a politician at the top of the WTO. I fundamentally disagree,’ the technocratic outsider says
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
