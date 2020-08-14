Retail sales remained weak, with a contraction of 1.1 per cent a worse performance than analysts had expected. Photo: Xinhua
Industrial engine powered China’s disjointed economic recovery in July, but retail slump persists
- Industrial production in China grew by 4.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, emphasising its role as the main engine of economic growth
- But retail sales remained weak, with a contraction of 1.1 per cent, a worse performance than analysts had expected
Topic | China economy
