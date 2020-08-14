Since last week, five Chinese commercial lenders have launched American Express cards that can make yuan payments both inside and outside China. Photo: Shutterstock
American Express: new yuan card settlement network promotes global use of China’s currency
- Beijing’s decision to let American Express join national clearing network will boost the yuan’s circulation and its role in global finance, analysts say
- The move has the added benefit of reducing China’s reliance on the US dollar payments system as bilateral relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorate
Topic | China economy
