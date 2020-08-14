Industrial production, a measurement of manufacturing and mining output in the world’s second largest economy, continued on its four-month growth streak following a contraction in the first quarter, expanding by 4.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, the same pace as June. Photo: Xinhua
China economy loses steam amid weak demand, coronavirus and floods, analysts say

  • Fresh data shows that China’s economy is still growing, but not as quickly as many economists thought
  • The Chinese government has failed to stimulate domestic demand, with analysts calling for more stimulus in the second half of 2020
Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 7:30pm, 14 Aug, 2020

