Industrial production, a measurement of manufacturing and mining output in the world’s second largest economy, continued on its four-month growth streak following a contraction in the first quarter, expanding by 4.8 per cent in July from a year earlier, the same pace as June. Photo: Xinhua
China economy loses steam amid weak demand, coronavirus and floods, analysts say
- Fresh data shows that China’s economy is still growing, but not as quickly as many economists thought
- The Chinese government has failed to stimulate domestic demand, with analysts calling for more stimulus in the second half of 2020
