China drought, heavy rains spark concern over grain supply as Xi Jinping launches campaign against food waste

  • Concerns are mounting about China’s grain supply this year, despite government assurances that the summer harvest was at ‘an all-time high’
  • Output has been hit by drought and heavy rains and many farmers are hoarding crops in expectation that prices will continue rising because of low supply, traders say
Orange Wang
Updated: 1:05pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Drought and flooding have stoked concern about China’s grain supply this year. Illustration: Perry Tse
