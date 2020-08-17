Drought and flooding have stoked concern about China’s grain supply this year. Illustration: Perry Tse
China drought, heavy rains spark concern over grain supply as Xi Jinping launches campaign against food waste
- Concerns are mounting about China’s grain supply this year, despite government assurances that the summer harvest was at ‘an all-time high’
- Output has been hit by drought and heavy rains and many farmers are hoarding crops in expectation that prices will continue rising because of low supply, traders say
Topic | China economy
