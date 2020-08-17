China’s 14th five-year plan will lay out the blueprint for economic and development targets for the period covering 2021-25. Photo: AFP
China five-year plan: state media invites public submissions as Xi Jinping calls for ‘wisdom of the people’
- Chinese citizens are being encouraged to share their views via state media on the country’s 14th five-year plan, which covers the period 2021-25
- Social welfare, employment, education and the environment have emerged as the main areas of concern for regular Chinese
