China slaughtered 9.3 billion chickens last year, including 4.4 billion white-feathered broilers, favoured by fast-food chains for cheap, plump meat. Photo: AFP
China’s chicken production surges, reducing appetite for imports as food safety fears grow amid coronavirus
- China is expected to produce a record 14.85 million tonnes of chicken meat in 2020, a substantial increase over last year’s 18 per cent rise to 13.75 million tonnes
- Expansion is boosting demand for key feed grains like corn and soybeans, while pushing down prices and meaning smaller purchases of imported frozen chicken
Topic | China economy
China slaughtered 9.3 billion chickens last year, including 4.4 billion white-feathered broilers, favoured by fast-food chains for cheap, plump meat. Photo: AFP