The Chengdu International Railway Port in Sichuan province has been busy this year, with about 1,200 trains dispatched from Chengdu on the China-Europe railway from January to July – a year-on-year increase of 58.6 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
China’s rail shipments to Europe set records as demand surges for Chinese goods amid coronavirus
- July saw 1,232 cargo trains travel from Chinese cities to European destinations – the most ever in a single month
- Once regarded as merely ornamental, freight service along belt and road trade routes has become increasingly important as exporters turn to railway transport
