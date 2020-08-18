Concern about food security in China has been ignited by anecdotal reports of grain shortages and calls by President Xi Jinping to cut back on food waste. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: country faces ‘grain supply gap of 130 million tonnes by 2025’ as rural workforce dwindles
- China is expected to face a grain supply gap of about 130 million tonnes by the end of 2025, according to the China Academy of Social Sciences
- China’s looming supply shortage is a result of the increasing urbanisation and an ageing rural workforce
Topic | China economy
Concern about food security in China has been ignited by anecdotal reports of grain shortages and calls by President Xi Jinping to cut back on food waste. Photo: Xinhua