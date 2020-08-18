China’s Premier Li Keqiang has urged local governments to swiftly allocate central government support to small businesses and households. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s State Council urges local authorities to speed up fiscal support for small firms
- The State Council has urged local authorities to swiftly allocate central government support to help businesses and households recover from the coronavirus pandemic
- China has budgeted about 2 trillion yuan (US$288.2 billion) to cushion the impact of the virus in the first eight months of the year, including 300 billion yuan in tax and fee cuts
