Coronavirus: China’s State Council urges local authorities to speed up fiscal support for small firms

  • The State Council has urged local authorities to swiftly allocate central government support to help businesses and households recover from the coronavirus pandemic
  • China has budgeted about 2 trillion yuan (US$288.2 billion) to cushion the impact of the virus in the first eight months of the year, including 300 billion yuan in tax and fee cuts
Zhou Xin
Updated: 5:58pm, 18 Aug, 2020

China’s Premier Li Keqiang has urged local governments to swiftly allocate central government support to small businesses and households. Photo: Xinhua
