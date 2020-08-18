There is talk that China could restrict its exports of important rare earth elements amid its protracted trade war with the United States. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China’s rare earth export plunge caused by coronavirus, not Beijing agenda, industry group says

  • An official at the China Rare Earth Industry Association says geopolitical factors were not behind a drop in China’s rare earth exports last month
  • Beijing briefly used rare earths as a geopolitical weapon against Tokyo in 2010, in a territorial dispute over the East China Sea
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
There is talk that China could restrict its exports of important rare earth elements amid its protracted trade war with the United States. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE