Desperate to make a living, millions of people have taken up jobs with irregular hours and pay – creating a massive force of ‘flexible workers’ across the country. Illustration: Brian Wang
Coronavirus: China seeks solution to unemployment crisis with flexible jobs

  • Many struggling workers in China are taking part-time jobs such as street vending and construction to make ends meet
  • When winter comes, many outdoor jobs in the nation’s colder regions will disappear, putting low- and medium-income groups at risk
Sidney Leng
Updated: 6:00am, 20 Aug, 2020

