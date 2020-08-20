Some inexpensive Australian wines are sold on popular e-commerce sites such as Taobao and JD.com for just 35 yuan (US$5) a bottle Photo: AFP
Australia’s winemakers may be hoping in vain China drops anti-dumping case as it did with the EU
- China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that it had started an investigation into inexpensive Australian wines allegedly being sold in China at below fair market prices
- China buys nearly 40 per cent of Australia’s wine production worth A$1 billion (US$723 million) a year
Topic | Trade
