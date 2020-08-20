The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
China keeps loan rate steady for fourth straight month

  • The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent
  • Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages
Andrew Mullen
Updated: 10:35am, 20 Aug, 2020

