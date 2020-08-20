China started to take action to reduce its reliance on the US dollar after the global financial crisis, with Beijing promoting the use of yuan in cross-border deals. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
China’s wish to end US dollar dominance is unlikely to come true with no genuine challenger in the wings
- Washington’s moves to sanction both Chinese and Hong Kong officials over the national security law and Xinjiang have highlighted the power of the US dollar
- The US dollar has remained the dominant currency since the 1940s, with the euro and the yuan lagging behind in terms of global foreign exchange reserves
Topic | Currency war
