China started to take action to reduce its reliance on the US dollar after the global financial crisis, with Beijing promoting the use of yuan in cross-border deals. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
China’s wish to end US dollar dominance is unlikely to come true with no genuine challenger in the wings

  • Washington’s moves to sanction both Chinese and Hong Kong officials over the national security law and Xinjiang have highlighted the power of the US dollar
  • The US dollar has remained the dominant currency since the 1940s, with the euro and the yuan lagging behind in terms of global foreign exchange reserves
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 3:58pm, 20 Aug, 2020

