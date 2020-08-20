Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng provided the update on Thursday. Photo: AP
China, US to hold phase one trade deal talks ‘in the coming days’
- The US and China were reportedly due to hold talks last Saturday to review the implementation of the deal which was signed in January
- China’s Ministry of Commerce also commented on the US ban on TikTok as well as rumours it curbed shipments of rare earth exports in July
Topic | US-China trade war
