China, US to hold phase one trade deal talks ‘in the coming days’

  • The US and China were reportedly due to hold talks last Saturday to review the implementation of the deal which was signed in January
  • China’s Ministry of Commerce also commented on the US ban on TikTok as well as rumours it curbed shipments of rare earth exports in July
Orange Wang
Updated: 4:57pm, 20 Aug, 2020

Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng provided the update on Thursday. Photo: AP
