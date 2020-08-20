Beijing’s minting of the world’s first sovereign digital currency has been shrouded in secrecy, but trial roll-outs are planned for some cities. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s sovereign digital currency plan becomes a hot guessing game amid leaks and expectations
- Trial use of digital yuan will be limited to four cities – Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiongan and Chengdu – plus the 2022 Winter Olympics venues
- The virtual currency could eventually make third-party payment services redundant in country where mobile transactions account for four out of five payments
Beijing’s minting of the world’s first sovereign digital currency has been shrouded in secrecy, but trial roll-outs are planned for some cities. Photo: Shutterstock