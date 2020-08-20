Beijing is yet to announce countermeasures in response to new US curbs on Chinese technology giant Huawei. Photo: AP
China reluctant to hit back at US firms over Washington’s new Huawei ‘death sentence’
- Beijing has not yet announced any measures to hit back at new US curbs on Chinese technology giant Huawei
- Analysts say Beijing still needs US technology and is keen to keep American businesses onside to help revive its economy
Topic | Huawei
Beijing is yet to announce countermeasures in response to new US curbs on Chinese technology giant Huawei. Photo: AP