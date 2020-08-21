If bilateral consultations with the United States fail, Hong Kong could proceed to a panel dispute at the World Trade Organisation, but experts warn of a “Pandora’s box scenario” that risks “airing dirty laundry in public”. Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong’s WTO threat against US ‘Made in China’ ruling puts city in uncharted waters
- Hong Kong confirms intention to launch a World Trade Organisation case over Donald Trump’s order requiring ‘Made in China’ labels on goods exported from the city to the United States
- Some experts are imploring city authorities to stand up to perceived US bullying, but others warn of ‘kicking the hornet’s nest’
