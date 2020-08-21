Truck semi-trailer chassis are widely used to haul intermodal shipping containers. Photo: AFP
US to probe alleged dumping of Chinese trailer chassis and sub-assemblies

  • The US Commerce Department has started an investigation into alleged dumping of Chinese-built chassis and sub-assemblies for trailers and truck semi-trailers
  • It could result in hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Chinese imports facing anti-dumping and countervailing duties
Topic |   Trade
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:09am, 21 Aug, 2020

