Truck semi-trailer chassis are widely used to haul intermodal shipping containers. Photo: AFP
US to probe alleged dumping of Chinese trailer chassis and sub-assemblies
- The US Commerce Department has started an investigation into alleged dumping of Chinese-built chassis and sub-assemblies for trailers and truck semi-trailers
- It could result in hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Chinese imports facing anti-dumping and countervailing duties
Topic | Trade
