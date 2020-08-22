Many of China’s elderly rural residents, including farmers seen here in Bozhou, Anhui province, are forced to continue working long into retirement to earn a living, as pensions can be less than US$20 a month. Photo: Weibo
China’s ageing rural peasants labour into their twilight years as pensions ‘cover only oil and salt’
- The lack of support for elderly rural residents has become a worsening socio-economic problem for China amid its rapid urbanisation push
- Decades of aggressive family-planning measures mean one out of four residents in the countryside will be older than 60 by 2025
Topic | China economy
