Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that China and the US will meet for trade talks in the coming days. Photo: AFP
US-China trade talks opportunity for Beijing to ‘negotiate and manage’ growing hostilities
- Beijing is expected to use upcoming trade talks between China and the US to prevent bilateral relations from collapsing completely, analysts say
- Relations have sunk to all time lows in recent weeks as the two nations spar over the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and technology
Topic | US-China trade war
Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that China and the US will meet for trade talks in the coming days. Photo: AFP