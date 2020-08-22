Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that China and the US will meet for trade talks in the coming days. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

US-China trade talks opportunity for Beijing to ‘negotiate and manage’ growing hostilities

  • Beijing is expected to use upcoming trade talks between China and the US to prevent bilateral relations from collapsing completely, analysts say
  • Relations have sunk to all time lows in recent weeks as the two nations spar over the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and technology
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:43am, 22 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that China and the US will meet for trade talks in the coming days. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE