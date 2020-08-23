China’s banking and insurance regulator has hit out at the United States’ sanctions on Hong Kong. Photo: Dfic


US-China relations: Beijing condemns financial sanctions on Hong Kong

  • America’s ‘actions to undermine financial stability in Hong Kong are not only against the Chinese people but also against the people of the world’, CBIRC says
  • But watchdog offers little advice on how lenders in the city should deal with the new restrictions
Topic |   US-China decoupling
Zhou Xin
Updated: 12:29pm, 23 Aug, 2020

