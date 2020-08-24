The US government saw Huawei as a serious national security threat, with the risk that Beijing could use the company’s technology to spy on American companies and individuals and steal their secrets. Photo: AP
Global Impact newsletter: Huawei finds itself in the eye of the US-China tech storm

  • Global Impact is a fortnightly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
  • In this sixth edition we look at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and how it came to be at the centre of the rapidly escalating US-China rivalry over technology
The US government saw Huawei as a serious national security threat, with the risk that Beijing could use the company’s technology to spy on American companies and individuals and steal their secrets. Photo: AP
