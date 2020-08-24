Chinese President Xi Jinping is pushing the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China to use Yangtze River Delta development to showcase ‘dual circulation’ economic strategy

  • President Xi Jinping says the region centred around Shanghai will be a model for the implementation of the government’s ‘dual circulation ‘strategy
  • Xi announced the plan in May as a way of offsetting external shocks and uncertainty by focusing on developing China’s domestic economy
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping is pushing the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE