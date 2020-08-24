Chinese President Xi Jinping is pushing the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. Photo: Xinhua
China to use Yangtze River Delta development to showcase ‘dual circulation’ economic strategy
- President Xi Jinping says the region centred around Shanghai will be a model for the implementation of the government’s ‘dual circulation ‘strategy
- Xi announced the plan in May as a way of offsetting external shocks and uncertainty by focusing on developing China’s domestic economy
Topic | China economy
