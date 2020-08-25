Fuyao’s business has also been adversely affected by the US-China trade war having paid more than US$11 million in extra duties after the US imposed punitive tariffs on car parts, according to the annual report. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘American Factory’ laid off more than 2,000 jobs worldwide in first half of 2020 due to weak car market
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group featured in the award-winning Netflix documentary, American Factory
- Founder Cao Dewang remains pessimistic about the outlook for the second half of the year due to weak demand amid the coronavirus
Topic | China economy
