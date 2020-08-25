Fuyao’s business has also been adversely affected by the US-China trade war having paid more than US$11 million in extra duties after the US imposed punitive tariffs on car parts, according to the annual report. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s ‘American Factory’ laid off more than 2,000 jobs worldwide in first half of 2020 due to weak car market

  • Fuyao Glass Industry Group featured in the award-winning Netflix documentary, American Factory
  • Founder Cao Dewang remains pessimistic about the outlook for the second half of the year due to weak demand amid the coronavirus
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng
Sidney Leng

Updated: 5:30pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Fuyao’s business has also been adversely affected by the US-China trade war having paid more than US$11 million in extra duties after the US imposed punitive tariffs on car parts, according to the annual report. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE